SNGPL’s EGM elects 13 directors

Khalid Butt

Lahore

The extra-ordinary general meeting (EGM) of the shareholders of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited was held here on Wednesday in which 13 directors of the Company were elected unanimously.

Those who were elected unopposed included: Muhammad Saeed Mehdi, Mohammad Jalal Sikandar Sultan, Mohammad Aamir Qawi, Qazi Mohammad Saleem Siddiqui, Shahid Mahmood, Mohammad Jehanzaib Khan, Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman, Sajjad Hussain, Ahmad Aqeel, Mirza Mahmood Ahmad, Manzoor Ahmed, Mustafa Ahmad Khan and Naveed Kamran Baloch.