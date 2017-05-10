SNGPL sponsors int’l ECO internship programme

Staff Reporter

Lahore

SNGPL has once again honored its CSR policy by sponsoring International ECO Internship Program – 2017 in collaboration with WWF at a cost of Rs 1.6 million, for sponsoring 3,500 number of students, including 1000 under privileged, from both Governmental and Private educational institutions.

The Program is based on the interactive sessions, enabling the students to understand better ways of energy utilization and the significance of its conservation and impact such knowledge to their families in the larger interest of our country. In this regard, a prize distribution ceremony held at Government College University (GCU) Lahore on 08.05.17. Prof Dr. Hassan Amir Shah Vice Chancellor GCU Lahore, Mr. Amer Tufail Deputy Managing Director (Services) SNGPL, Mr. Farrukh Majeed General Manager HSE SNGPL, Dr. Faiza Sharif Associate professor of Sustainable Development Study Centre GCU Lahore and Mr. Sharjeel Farooq Manager Corporate and Fund raising WWF Pakistan participated in the ceremony.