SNGPL retain New Nazimabad Ramazan Cup

Karachi

The Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Ltd (SNGPL) has successfully defended the title by winning the New Nazimabad Karachi Kings Ramzzan Cup final by defeating the Dollar East with a wide margin.

Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair was the chief guest at the final, said a statement here.

Captain of the Pakistan team Sarfraz Ahmed along with Fakhar Zaman, Emad Wasim and Ruman Raees were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Sindh governor said the people of Pakistan were very keenly interested in the game of cricket.

He stated that every Pakistani was delighted on the Pakistani team’s victory in the ICC Champions Trophy final against India at the Oval on last Sunday. That victory was a gift for the nation ahead of the Eidul Fitr, he added.

He said Sarfraz Ahmed’s captaincy in the championship was excellent.

The Governor handed over trophy and a cash award of Rs one million to Muhammad Rizwan, captain of the Sui Norther Gas Company’s team.

He also gave the prize of Rs 500,000 to Muhammad Sami, captain of the runners-up.

Patron of Nia Nazimabad, Arif Habib, presented the welcome address.—APP