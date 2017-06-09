SNGPL disconnects gas connections of defaulters

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Managing Director SNGPL, Amjad Latif in continuity of the strict policy of disconnecting gas bill defaulters ordered to disconnect Govt. / Special Domestic defaulting consumers. In order to recover outstanding dues from Govt./ special domestic consumers from several region, SNGPL has disconnected defaulting consumers having cumulative gas bills default of Rs. 4,535,640/- In continuation to this exercise, the following gas bill defaulters have been disconnected due to non-payment of gas bills; 25 Barraged HQ Bahawalpur (Rs. 588,8701), Punjab Building Department PWD Secretariat Lahore (Rs. 515,600), Commissioner Office Bahawalpur (Rs. 453,200), Bilal Habib Ghousia Masjid Multan Road Lahore (Rs. 208,870), Highway Division Faisalabad (Rs. 188,500), Fire Station Diplomatic Enclaves Sector-5 Markaz Islamabad (Rs. 187,620), Masjid Usmania Hazro Attock (Rs. 180,330), NBP Customer Facilitation Centre 504-Stephonson Road Rawalpindi (Rs. 180,860), FG Primary School Sector G-7/2-1 Islamabad (Rs. 164,290), Jamia Masjid Alfalah 3 Kohistan Town Taxila (Rs. 162,420), Highway Division Kohat Road Fateh Jang (Rs. 160,140), (Agriculture) Govt. Sharb Model Town Bahawalpur (Rs. 149,790), Jamia Masjid Khushi Muhammad Natha Bazar Mor Khunda Sheikhpura (Rs. 143,600), GEPCTO Ltd, Shahabpura Sialkot (Rs. 140,810), FDE Tarnol Islamabad (Rs. 138,760), Islamabad Model College for Girls Bhara Kahu Islamabad (Rs. 135,080), Ladies Industrial Home Day Care Centre Sector G-6/1 Islamabad (Rs. 130,310) and others.