SNGPL assures uninterrupted gas supply to Sehar, Iftaar consumers

Multan

General Manager Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Amjad Mumtaz said that uninterrupted gas supply would be provided to domestic consumers during Sehar and Iftaar. While talking to APP here Saturday, he said that 25 emergency teams have been constituted which would look after the smooth operation of gas across the region.

He said that complaint cell have also been set-up where people could register complaints on following numbers 03324166623 chief engineer, 03324155592 Sr.Engineer operation, 061-9220079, 9220087 and helpline 1199.

He said that the teams would respond quickly to address the consumer’s grievance. GM said that he would personally monitor to ensure uninterrupted supply to domestic consumers during the holy month of Ramadan.

Best arrangements will be made and no effort spared to ensure price stability of edible items during the holy month of Ramazan, said Mayor Sukkur Arslan Islam Shaikh Saturday. Presiding over a meeting to review arrangements regarding Ramzan Package, Ramzan Bazaars, Fair Price Shops and Sheri and Aftari Dastarkhawans during Ramazan, the Mayor said that more than 10 Ramadan Bazaars will be set-up throughout the district.

The provision of quality essential items at fixed price should be ensured and, if any complaint is received in this regard, the concerned administration will be held responsible, he warned, adding that he would personally supervise the steps taken for provision of relief to the people.

The Mayor Sukkur said that the district administration was evolving a comprehensive programme for providing relief to the people of the district. As many as 1,711 mosques and places of worship would arrange special Ramzan prayers in the 9 districts of Hyderabad division.

The police spokesman informed here Saturday that 10,100 policemen would be deployed for security of the places of worship during the month of Ramazan. Some 334 police mobiles and 203 motorbikes would carry out patrolling in the localities along those places, he added.

The policemen would perform body searches specially during Fajr (early morning) and Maghrib (evening) prayers.—APP