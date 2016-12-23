SNGPL asked to address issue of low gas pressure

Peshawar

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Arif Yousaf on Thursday asked Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited to address the issue of low pressure of gas supply to various areas of provincial capital.

He said the gas pressure has reduced in the city and in suburban areas as the mercury level has gone down, adding that the people of his constituency in PK-4 are facing the problem to a great extend.

Arif Yousaf asked the SNGP to lay new pipeline in the areas where load has increased and replace the out pipeline for facilitation of masses.

It was reported earlier that the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) curtailed gas supply to industries in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following a shortfall of about 500mmcfd (million cubic feet per day) in domestic and commercial sectors against a total demand of 2,500mmcfd in the two provinces.

The SNGPL authorities also indicated a shortfall of 800-900mmcfd in the days to come, raising the alarm about loadshedding and low gas pressure in domestic and commercial sectors of the two provinces. ‘We have asked the dyeing, ghee, chemical, sizing and steel units to either switch to re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) or LNG or other alternative sources of energy because the SNGPL will not be able to provide them gas, following a shortfall of about 500mmcfd in the system. We have to ensure frequent gas supply to other essential sectors, especially domestic consumers, in Punjab and KP,’

According to the SNGPL authorities, the total gas demand of all sectors in Punjab and KP at present stands at 2500mmcfd over 700mmcfd for domestic consumers and 100mmcfd for the commercial sector. ‘Besides this, the CNG, textile and fertiliser sectors are being provided 50, 300 and 125mmcfd of gas, respectively.

The power sector is getting about 700mmcfd,’ the SNGPL managing director said. ‘Keeping in view the available sources, we have only curtailed 50mmcfd of gas to 20 per cent of the total industry that is exclusively using indigenous gas. And we have told them clearly to shift to RLNG/LNG like other industries or use any other alternative fuel during winter,’ he explained.—APP