SNGPL approves final accounts for FY2015-16

Lahore

The 52nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) was held on Thursday. The meeting was chaired by Chairmen of the Board, Mr. Muhammad Saeed Mehdi. The Company’s Annual Accounts for the year ended June 30, 2016 were placed before the shareholders. As per declaration of the company earned an after tax profit of Rs. 124 Million. The Company has now been turned around owing to tireless and dedicated efforts of the management in respect of reduction in UFG. The shareholders also approved the appointment of M/s A.F. Ferguson & Co., Chartered Accountants as Auditors, of the Company for the Financial Year 2016-17.—PR