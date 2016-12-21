Snatching regulators’ autonomy

IN a bizarre move, the Nawaz Government on Monday moved to deprive five regulatory authorities of their relative autonomy. Administrative control of NEPRA has been given to the Ministry of Water and Power, OGRA to Petroleum and Natural Resources, PTA and Frequency Allocation Board to IT and Telecom Ministry and Public Procurement Regulatory Authority to the Finance Division.

The government might have its own logic and justification to do so but on the face of it the decision is in complete contradiction of the public pronouncements by successive governments that they want to strengthen autonomy of regulatory authorities so that they work independently and in a transparent manner. Though already, these authorities were under the administrative control of Cabinet Division where they should have been totally autonomous but despite this they were somewhat immune from day-to-day interference by respective ministries. The idea of having regulators is to enforce standards and safety or to oversee use of public goods and regulate commerce. Apart from supervising enforcement of laws, rules and regulations, these authorities especially OGRA and NEPRA were also performing the responsibility of determining tariff, which effectively meant watching interests of consumers and also fair treatment to the industry. This job can only be performed in a neutral manner if the regulatory bodies are immune from interference from relevant ministries or govt. Already, there were complaints of meddling into affairs of the regulatory bodies by the government, which has always tried to manipulate price and tariff determination often resulting into denial of due relief to consumers. By giving control of these regulatory authorities to their relevant ministries the govt has seriously dented prospects of neutrality. If authorities have to function under tight administrative control of ministries concerned then there is no need of them at all as ministries have necessary staff to do job that these authorities do and in fact, they were doing so before their establishment. The decision would also impact smooth relationship between federation and provinces as some of them construe it as a possible infringement on their rights by federal ministries.

