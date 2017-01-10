Riffat Latif Janjua

Islamabad

Smuggling is to import or export goods secretly, in violation of the law, especially without payment of legal duty/customs duty and without the consent of the Administration. It is known to all that smuggling has done a great damage to the economy of the country. Smugglers are anti-national people who bring unauthorized goods into the country for sale at huge profits. The smugglers bribe the corrupt officials. Thus they pose a great threat to the existence and smooth running of the government. This is a big economic offence against the nation.

Smuggling takes several different forms. A smuggler evades not only the custom duty and control restrictions but also the income tax, wealth tax and sales tax. All this leads to serious repercussions on the country’s economy and social structure. They encourage dishonesty and contribute to the concentration of economic power in the hands of a few. Smugglers resort to several means to convert their black money into white money.

The government must adopt some remedial/draconian measures to check this growing menace. Smuggling is an unpatriotic and anti-national act and smugglers must be treated as traitors. Severe punishment is given whenever these traitors are caught and trapped. In case the evil continues to prosper, the entire economy of the country would go to a shambles.