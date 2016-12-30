Smog not fog

Khadija Shaheen

Rawalpindi

Many newspapers have reported accidents caused by the thick layer of fog which has encircled the northern Punjab for quite some time. The thick layer understood to be winter’s fog is obnoxious smog carrying serious health hazards. Smog is mixture of smoke and fog and its major cause is increasing amount of vehicular and industrial emissions. The smog can only be cleared by rain which is not expected very soon. We all must pray for rain!

The sitting government is known for industrial growth, but it must also think about the precious life of the citizens and locate/relocate industrial areas far away from the residential areas, Motorway and G.T. Road. Besides launching an awareness campaign, smog-producing entities, whether factories or vehicles or any other form(s), should be charged heavily in a bid to reduce the risk of smog which has caused many diseases.