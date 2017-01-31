SMIU for paperless working environment

Staff Reporter

The Sindh Madressat Ul Islam University (SMIU) has shifted its major working practices to the Information Technology and online system aimed at creating a paperless working environment and facilitate smooth working of all sections and stakeholders of the university.

This was stated by the Vice-Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah, here on Tuesday. He was chairing a meeting of SMIU’s Department of Information Technology (Administration Unit).

Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh further said that SMIU has adopted short term and long term policy to bring transformation in the working procedure at the university for improvement in quality of work, preserve record in digital form and reduce the lengthy procedures of correspondence, admissions process and other routine matters.

‘We are also working on to introduce latest IT facilities at SMIU as we are living in the digital era, where traditional working modus operandi has changed’, he added.