Smile! Because it’s Sunnah …

Mamuna Qazi

Islamabad

The magical effect that a smile has on others is well-known. We shall never know all a good that simple smile can do. As Peace began with smile .Allah The Almighty created mankind with an innate inclination to love those who are friendly. A person who meets others with a smile drives away their anxiety and troubles and spreads tranquillity and comfort. This is because smiling is a commendable characteristic, and the one who smiles is complimented.

The Prophet (PBUH) was known to have a pleasant smiling face. In fact, it became a part of his character. The people who socialized with him recognized this characteristic in him. ‘Abdullah Ibn-ul-Haarith Ibn Hazm, may Allah be pleased with him, said: “I never saw anyone smile more than the Prophet (PBUH) [At-Tirmithi]. This was how the Prophet gained the affection of people, and this made them more ready to accept the truth that he proclaimed. The advice of the Prophet (Rehmat-ullil-Alimeen) is sufficient for us, “To smile at your brother is charity’.