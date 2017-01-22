SMEDA starts consultation for federal budget

Lahore

Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) has initiated a nation-wide consultation process to solicit inputs for Federal Budget 2017-18 by approaching around 250 SME stakeholders including SMEs, Chambers of Commerce & Industry, Trade Associations and Sector Development Companies.

SMEDA CEO Sher Ayub said here Saturday that stakeholders had been asked to send their recommendations by end of this month regarding taxation tariff, regulatory procedures and any other issue that may limit SME progress. The received budget recommendations, he said, would be submitted to Ministry of Industries & Production (MoI&P), Ministry of Finance (MoF) and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for inclusion in Federal Budget 2017-18.

Describing significance of the policy environment, Sher Ayub said that Federal Budget and Trade Policy had become the most important policies reshaping the business environment landscape in instantaneous terms in Pakistan, therefore, it was now an established fact that jointly these two policies most profoundly affect SMEs and their growth pattern. He added that there had been an increased acknowledgement of the role of SMEs in the economy yet there remained lack of focus on SMEs in allocating resources and awarding incentives, which needed to be addressed prudently in the light of stakeholders’ aspirations.

SMEDA CEO said that his organization being the apex SME development body served as a bridge between the SME sector and the government. In its efforts to support SME development in the country, he added, various policy advocacy activities were undertaken for development of conducive business environment based on sound policy measures to accelerate SME growth. He was confident that current consultation with stakeholders would provide solid information to SMEDA for advocating SME Development cause. He said that SMEDA, before sending the budget recommendation to the government, would conduct pre-budget consultative workshops in four provinces of Pakistan, in which recommendation received from 250 trade bodies would be finalized.

He mentioned that free economic analysts had observed that our financial policies generally tend to favour large scale industry by allocating significant portion of devlopment funds and fiscal incentives to the large scale businesses. Therefore, SMEDA had planned to advocate SME case convincingly through Ministry of Industries and Production.—APP