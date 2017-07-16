SMEDA organizes ERKF project awareness seminar in Swat

Peshawar

Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) organized an awareness seminar regarding Multi-Donor Trust Fund (MDTF) funded Economic Revitalization of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA (ERKF) project in Mingora, district Swat on Saturday.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), Fawad Hashim Rabbani was chief guest on the occasion while General Manager Out-Reach (GMOR), SMEDA/Provincial Chief, Javed Iqbal Khattak was also present on the occasion.

The awareness seminar was attended by the representatives of Swat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI), hotelier, silk, furniture, honey and Islampur textile associations.

Addressing the participants of the seminar, CEO Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority Fawad Hashim Rabbani said that the purpose of his visit to the area is to told the SMEs about the procedure and mechanism of the ERKF project and enabled them for taking maximum benefit of the project.

Later, the CEO SMEDA also visited Women Business Development Centre (WBDC), Swat another project working under the auspices of the authority for the promotion of women entrepreneurship in the area.

He appreciated the performance and facilities provided to the women entrepreneurs in the centre.

Furthermore, the CEO SMEDA also visited Common Facility Centres (CFCs) established in the area for honey and silk cluster of the area.

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority chief is currently on a two-day visit of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and on the first-day of his arrival, he visited Regional Office (RO) Peshawar where he was given detailed briefing on the ongoing projects of the authority in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and particularly about the star project of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA.

During his stay in Peshawar, Fawad Hashim Rabbani also visited Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and met with president, office bearers and business community and inaugurated a SMEDA-ERKF Help-Desk for the facilitation of the SMEs seeking financial assistance under the project.—APP