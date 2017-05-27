SMEDA organises ‘Women Business Need Assessment Workshop’

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authrority (SMEDA) organised a ‘Women Business Need Assessment Workshop’, here on Friday.

Tania Buttar, Deputy General Manager and In-charge Women Entrepreneurship Development Cell (WEDC) of SMEDA gave a presentation on SMEDA’s current services for entrepreneurship development among women and invited proposals from young women to add value to SMEDA services.

The workshop, arranged in collaboration with the Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialisation of the University of Central Punjab (UCP), was attended by girl students of business management, commerce and economics departments.

Meanwhile, Fuad Hashim, the new chief executive officer (CEO) of Smeda, said that Smeda was committed to developing demand-driven services for SME development and the promotion of entrepreneurship among women is a priority of Smeda.