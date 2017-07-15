SMEDA establishes ERKF Help Desk in Sarhad Chamber

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), Fawad Hashim Rabbani and President, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Haji Mohammad Afzal jointly inaugurated Help Desk of the Second Phase of the Economic Revitalization of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA (ERKF) Project here Chamber House on Friday.

Besides, General Manager (GM) Out-Reach (GMOR), Javed Iqbal Khattak, senior vice president (SVP), SCCI, Mohammad Iqbal, vice president, Abidullah Khan Yousafzai, Project Director PU-ERKF, Munir Gul, Manager SMEDA, Rashid Aman, former presidents SCCI, Zahidullah Shinwari, Sharafat Ali Mubarak, Malik Iftikhar Ahmad Awan, Sadiq Amin, Rashid Iqbal Saddiqui and others attended the inaugural ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, president SCCI, Haji Mohammad Afzal said that a high-level committee under his chairmanship has been constituted for provision of financial assistance to business community under the ERKF project.