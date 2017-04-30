Smartphone addiction

Atiq Gulab

Via Email

Most of us in today’s era are carrying Smartphone which is completely affecting us especially the youth. People who use Smartphone in excess may experience personal, social and workplace problems. Using mobile phones for long periods of time lead to depression, social isolation, social anxiety, shyness, impulsivity and low self-esteem.

Our Smartphone has turned into a tool that provides short, quick, immediate satisfaction, which is very triggering. Although these tools impact badly on youth and the children use it in a way that is the sure recipe of destruction of their impressionable mind. Majority of children focus on playing video games which has negative effects on their mind and can make them violent. Above all, mobile is a device which can be more beneficial if we use it in a perfect way. As through it we are connected to internet, books and so on.

Most students’ daily routine of Smartphone usage is more than reading books. Females were most likely to exhibit susceptibility to addiction. As they mostly spend their time using it without doing anything else. Especially in youths, this addiction is at its peak. Mobile phone is essential but the usage should be a limit. So, it is right time to change our lifestyle and overcome the addiction.