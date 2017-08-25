Smart phones for farmers

The Punjab Government is committed and determined to facilitate the farmers’ community to the maximum extent so that their financial and other problems are amicably resolved and they work still harder to boost agriculture production in the province. Needless to mention that economy of Punjab province depends largely on agriculture and fully appreciative of this, the provincial government is quite willingly and determinedly taking all out steps for increasing the agriculture production. Besides providing interest-free loans and agricultural inputs at subsidized rates, the provincial government is now on the threshold of equipping the farmers with latest technology by providing them Smart Phones under E-Agriculture Credit Scheme. According to the reports in the media, in the first phase of this innovative move forward, as many as 75 thousand smart phones, which will have basic applications already installed, will be given to the farmers. The provision of smart phones to the farmers will ensure their timely and easy access to necessary information regarding receipt and payment of loans under online system. It is all quite commendable that the farmers are going to be provided with latest technology facility of smart phones. It will be all the more appreciable and ensure success of this innovative move forward if all concerned departments take appropriate measures ahead of distribution of smart phone to educate the would-be beneficiary (farmers) about proper and efficient use of this facility through cooperation of union councils in villages and towns.

M Z RIFAT

Lahore

