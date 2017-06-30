Smart cars hit at expo in China

Tianjin

Smart cars have proved to be popular exhibits at an ongoing expo in north China’s Tianjin Municipality. At the first World Intelligence Congress, which opened Thursday, 63 teams took part in a competition that tested China’s intelligent driving systems. The competition was divided into three categories autopilot, intelligent assist and information security. The cars went through a series of tests in each category, to “provide authoritative information for national policy, product enhancement and societal awareness” about China’s intelligent driving industry, according to Yu Kai, an executive with China Automotive Technology and Research Center. An award ceremony will be held Friday. Li Deyi, an academician with the Chinese Academy of Engineering, said that artificial intelligence is changing the landscape of the auto industry, and that the competitions and forums at the expo will help improve the intelligent driving industry. The expo will conclude on Friday.—Xinhua