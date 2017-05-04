Slaves everywhere

Aiman Irfan

Via Email

IT is time to take the gloves off, take the wool from our eyes and face up to the most uncomfortable Truths. So, what distinguishes man from beast? The ability to think, perceive and analyze is having the potential to test hypothesis and form conclusions and beliefs. It is discerned that slavery is a concept, which tries to equate man to a beast of burden but there is another kind of slavery, which shackles the mind and curbs independent thought. Modern slavery involves one person possessing or controlling another person in such a way as to significantly deprive him of his liberty. This is called ideological slavery and while physical slavery has been outlawed, this kind of slavery is ripe today. In older times the slave-owners mostly used their slaves to conduct physical labour, times have changed and the new masters have come to the conclusion that man is worth much more and thus is to be used accordingly.

Politics is a strange business; it works as a magnet, which attracts power to it automatically. And where, you might ask, does the power come from? It comes from the people. Not independently and objectively thinking people but ideological slaves who have submitted their intellectual capacities at the feet of their masters. Pakistan has emerged as a nation which produces fine slaves but not nearly as worthy leaders. If we closely analyze the collective performance of our leaders, we will come to the conclusion that every leader had one trait in common: the ability to fool the masses. The average Pakistani has gained nothing from the games played by our leaders. What we are left with is extremism, weak institutions and a nexus between politicians, generals, businessmen and civil servants who think, very rightly so, that they own Pakistan.

Had we implemented Islam in reality in Pakistan since 1947 instead of becoming slaves, puppets and poodles of world powers and leaders than today Pakistan too would have become a power? Pakistanis know how to respect, live and work together with all people. Only few brave leaders, soldiers and people are needed to steer Pakistan and the people out of trouble. Only their bold decisions and courageous actions can help end corruption, chaos and crisis. Yes, only the true leaders and people can help unite the people and foil and fail all evil designs and conspiracies and defeat the enemies of Pakistan.