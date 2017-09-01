Slaughtering animals

Eid ul Azha is about to reach – everyone is busy buying animals for slaughtering to fulfil the Sunnat of Hazrat Ibrahim A.S in the way of allah almighty. Every one intends to buy a beauteous and sheen healthy animal for slaughtering. However, we must ensure the animal’s perfect health altogether prior to buy them. Few contagious diseases engulfed animals due to heavy rain and muggy weather. Such diseases not only detriment animal’s health but can also wathe or jeopardise human being. Besides, the parents must keenly pay heed to their children in these days of Qurbani as some cows and camel are unruly in their presence and can harm the children.

On the other side, the animal vendors should take care of these animals across the board while eating them their food and providing shelter until they would sell out. The authorities concerned must look after animals condition in these rainy days and set aside the better place for them so as the diseases could be thwarted.

Syed Waqar Ali

Karachi

