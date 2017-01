Humhama

The family members and relatives of Owais Bashir Malik, an engineering student who was killed in January 2016 stage a protest demonstration against the police Saturday morning. Rising Kashmir reporter said the relatives of the victim have alleged that the Jammu Kashmir Police carried out a “misleading investigation” on Owais’s first death anniversary. Owais Bashir’s body was recovered from Humhama railway track in wee hours of January 2016.—KR