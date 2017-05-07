Slain driver was used as human shield by Indian army: Family

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the family of a driver, Nazir Ahmad Sheikh, who was killed while ferrying Indian army personnel in Shopian, has said that he was taken forcibly by the army and was used as a human shield during a purely military operation.

The family members told mediamen that Nazir Ahmad Sheikh, 40, was taken forcibly by the personnel of 62 Rashtriya Rifles stationed in Chaudhrygund area of Shopian district.

“He ferried passengers from Kapran to Shopian. He was stopped by 62 RR personnel at Chaudhrygund. They took his registration papers and asked him to ferry their men to Imam Sahib area of Shopian,” one of his family members said.

He said that this was not the first time Sheikh was taken forcibly by Indian army like this. “It’s a common practice in Shopian and this was the 6th time he was taken forcibly by army,” the family member added.

He said that Nazir was made a human shield by army men and there is no second opinion about it.

Saqib, elder son of the deceased driver and a student of 11th class, fears that he might have to give up education now to support his mother and his younger brother. “We have no other source of income,” he said.

Nazir Ahmad Sheikh is not the first one to be killed in this way. In December 2006, another driver, Mukhtar Ahmad Sheikh, from Shopian was killed in firing while ferrying army men in neighbouring Pulwama district.

The All Parties Hurriyet Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, has rejected the Indian army’s claim that the driver, Nazir Ahmad Sheikh, was killed during a shootout. He said that Indian forces had always in their revengeful practice targeted civilians and most probably he was the victim of same strategy of the forces’ personnel.

Meanwhile, the drivers held a demonstration in Shopian and said that Indian forces were risking their lives by using their services during military operations.

“The drivers are at risk all the times. The forces take our vehicles for operations sometimes during day, sometime during night and drivers are killed first,” said the protesting drivers.

They said that many drivers had been killed in similar incidents in the past.—KMS