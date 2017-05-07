Hamza Rafique

Islamabad

Mercury in any form is poisonous. Skin whitening creams are available in Pakistan freely. These creams are manufactured without any standardized procedure and producing health risk for skin. Most of these skin whitening creams in Pakistan contain mercury and a serious health risk. Whitened skin by these products comes with a cost. The cost I am talking about is not just in terms of money but skin health as well. Most of these products contain mercury as an active agent which works by reducing Melanin in your skin. Mercury-containing products are banned in the US and UK. However, we still find many beauty creams being sold in Pakistan which do not even have the list of ingredients. It is no surprise that these creams contain huge amount of mercury for quicker results. These skin creams are marketed heavily in parts of Pakistan. Manufacturer of these creams play with psyche of innocent people. The main adverse effect of inorganic mercury contained in skin whitening soaps and creams is kidney damage. Mercury in skin whitening products may also cause skin rashes, skin discoloration and scarring as well as a reduction in the skin’s resistance to bacterial and fungal infections. Other effects include anxiety, depression, emotional disturbances, unsteadiness, inflammation of the mouth and gums, general fatigue, memory loss, forgetfulness, headache or psychosis and peripheral neuropathy (Peripheral nervous system connects your nerves from brain and spinal cord, or central nervous system to rest of the body and peripheral neuropathy is a disorder that occurs when these nerves malfunction because they are damaged or destroyed, and disrupts the normal functioning).