Skilled youth are more productive: Cheema

Salim Ahmed

Thousands of youth of district Gujranwala, will be able to support themselves and their families after getting technical training. Skilled youth will prove themselves more productive and fruitful for the country. Energetic youth should come forward and get technical training, without wasting their precious time.

These views were expressed by Executive Director, NAVTTC, Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema during the Toll Kits distribution ceremony of NAVTTC trainees who completed their training under Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Program held at the auditorium of Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce & Industries, Gujranwala.

The ceremony was attended by MNA Shazia Sohail Mir, MPA Abdur Roof President, Gujranwala Chamber of commerce and Industries, Engr. Saeed Ahmad Taj, GIZ Incharge TVET Program Hans Ludwig Bruns, head of the different Training Institutes prominent industrialists and media personnel.

The Cheema said “no skillful person will remain unemployed. It is matter of immense pleasure that after getting training in the trades like dress making and beautician, the girls have started working at their homes and now supporting their families”.