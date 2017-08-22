Skill-based learning

In our beloved country’s education system just producing empty mind with high grades but quality on high risk. What we really need today in this globalized village? Just marks? Or highly skilled young minds. Sorry to that in my beloved country’s high profile institutes where secure high scores always, but yet the poorest dominant in our education system is that the students study only to score in exam. In short, a student knowingly or accidentally becomes a victim of rat race competition which may compress student’s creativity. Understanding the concept and learning it creatively has lost, the reason is grades race.

I want to suggest every school should take an initiative to arrange three hours activity class every week for students. Just three hours to break from the rote learning, give them to learn as well as enjoy too, and to do something unique, to be great in something that the world, the society is just unaware of. The Textbook Board should be converted into an active board, every concept in textbooks should be explained with a practical example too, so a student can understand it and not only memorise it. This may be our first step to make a skill-based Pakistan from school level itself.

NAVEED AHMED WASSAN

Via email

Related