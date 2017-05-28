Siyal directs to ensure security, traffic measures during Ramzan

Staff Reporter

Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Khan Siyal on Saturday issued directive to Special Branch and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) to adopt extraordinary measures to raise standard of intelligence and ensure coordination with the Range Police throughout the Province for a peaceful environment during the holy month of Ramzan.

Chairing a meeting to review the Police Ramzan Contingency Plan, he issued directives to Ranger DIGs to raise Advance Intelligence Collection Network at all Police Stations level.

“The Advance Collection Units should gather information keeping in view the minimum possible threats in proper coordination with CTD and Special Branch to avoid any untoward incident,” the Home Minister emphasized.

He further directed Additional IGP Karachi and other Range DIGs to ensure maximum utilization of available resources. He said, “Police should work in proper coordination with Rangers and other I-agencies for a peaceful and secure environment.”

“All Range DIGs and District SSPs and other subordinate officers should ensure their physical presence in their respective jurisdictions since Iftar time up to Namaz-e-Taraveeh. DIG Traffic Karachi and Zonal Traffic SSPs should also follow these timings,” he added.

The Home Minister issued directive to Additional IG Karachi and Zonal DIGs of Karachi to ensure random snap checking and picketing in different areas of the city besides extensive Police Mobiles and motorcycle patrolling specially near and around Masajids, Imambargahs and open places where Namaz e Taraveeh is scheduled to be offered.

According to the police report, collectively 4215 mosques and open places for Taraveeh have been enlisted for a foolproof security cover in Karachi, 1711 in Hyderabad, 227 in Sukkur, 740 in Larkana, 663 in Mirpurkhas and 720 in Shaheed Benazirabad Ranges respectively.