Sixty deaths over 5 days at India hospital without oxygen

Lucknow

At least 60 children have died over five days at a government hospital in northern India that suffered oxygen shortages, officials said Saturday amid fears the toll could rise. Authorities said they have launched an inquiry but denied reports that a lack of oxygen had caused the deaths at the Baba Raghav Das Hospital in Gorakhpur district in Uttar Pradesh state, which is ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi´s Bharatiya Janata Party. Indian media said 30 children died on Thursday and Friday after oxygen supply was disrupted in wards housing the sick, allegedly because the suppliers´ bills were not paid. “We have launched an inquiry and a preliminary report should be out today. Yes, sixty patients have died at the hospital in the last five days but we don´t think it´s linked to reports of oxygen shortage,” Anil Kumar, Gorakhpur´s divisional commissioner told AFP.