Sixth population census concludes successfully

Islamabad

The sixth population census concluded successfully on Wednesday all across the country, covering 151 districts of all the four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

“Today was the last census day and this day was specially for counting of homeless people,” Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), official said. The census was conducted in two phases and during the process 63 districts were covered in first phase while 88 districts were covered in second phase.

The first phase was started on March 15 and it concluded on April 13 whereas the second phase of the exercise was launched on April 25 which concluded on May 24.

The first phase was conducted in 16 districts of Punjab province, eight districts of Sindh, 14 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15 districts of Balochistan, five districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and five districts of Gilgit Baltistan.

The second phase of the census was conducted in 21 census districts of Punjab, 21 districts of Sindh, 17 districts of Balochistan, 12 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, six districts of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), five districts of Gilgit Baltistan, five districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and one district of federal capital, Islamabad.

The services of as many as 84,000 enumerators were utilized in collecting the data from about 168,120 census blocks across the country, while the PBS had reserved about ten percent staff and supervisors for meeting any emergency, hence bringing the total staff for census to over 118,000 persons.

In addition to enumerators, 200,000 army personnel were engaged for the exercise to provide security cover to the census staff. The bureau had set March 18, as reference day and whosoever was present in the country on the day was included in the census.

International independent observers, who visited different places and interacted with people during the process, termed population census exercise as satisfactory.

The PBS Media Coordinator said on completion of census field operation, the payments would be made to all enumeration staff through their respective Census District Officers adding that payments had already been transferred to those concerned officials. He said the enumerators involved in the first phase of the exercise had already received the payments.—NNI