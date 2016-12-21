Sixth grade student shoots self over poor exam result

Gujranwala

A sixth class student named Usama on Tuesday shot himself over poor exam result at a private school in Gujranwala.

Apparently, the 13-year-old boy was scared of his parents’ scolding over getting bad scores in exam.

Reports said that Usama had brought his father’s pistol with him in his school bag for three days and this was pointed out by the students of the class to the teachers. He had informed his classmates that he will shoot himself if he does not get good marks in the result. He had also expressed the same intention to his classmates many times before. The students informed about this to the school administration who did not take it seriously.

When Usama heard about his poor result, he took the gun out of his bag and shot himself in the chest in front of his classmates in the school.—INP