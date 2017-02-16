Sixteen persons rounded up

City Reporter

Law enforcement agencies have taken into custody eight political activists, including two near Azizabad‘s Bhaijan Chowk on early Thursday morning, informed sources privy to the development.

The activists detained near Azizabad were identified as Saqib and Sameer. Sources further added that the suspects have been shifted to an undisclosed location for interrogations.

Meanwhile, six other political activists were rounded up by the law enforcement personnel near Jamia Cloth market, MA Jinnah road. The suspects have also been shifted to an undisclosed location.

The law enforcement agencies also conducted a raid near Zahid Nehari Shop in Saddar of the mega city area and apprehended more than a dozen suspects.

The law enforcement agencies also carried out a targeted operation in Gulberg Block-7 area and arrested two workers of a political party.

On the other hand, Rangers conducted a search operation in Manghopir area and arrested four suspects during house-to-house search. The arrested persons were shifted to some undisclosed location for further investigation.