Six terrorists killed in air strike

Our Correspondent

Jamrud

At least six suspected terrorists were killed and as many injured in air strikes on their hideouts in the strategic Tirah Valley of Khyber Agency.

Warplanes decimated at least two hideouts belonging to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, the outlawed umbrella of terrorist outfits responsible for most terrorist violence in the country, according to security sources.

One of the hideouts — located in the Rajgal area of Tirah right on the border with Afghanistan — was used by terrorists as an ammunition dump.

Rajgal and its surrounding areas were considered strongholds of terrorists until eight years ago when they were routed in a series of military operations.