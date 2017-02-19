Six suspects, facilitator for Sehwan blast arrested

CM-IG powerful combination begins to yield results

Salahuddin Haider

Karachi

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, and IG Police A D Khawaja, combining in a meaningful way in recent weeks, have finally brought heartening results for their Sindh province, arresting six suspects and a facilitator for the Sehwan blast of last Thursday that caused 88 deaths, and injuries to over 300 more.

Such a speedy yield in terrorist activity of huge magnitude was praiseworthy and should help inspire the provincial police force, whose name had remained sullied for considerable length of time, a fact which the IGP had himself confessed last week.

Officials in Karachi revealed that suspects, arrested from Sindh-Balochistan borders, and the facilitator held from Khairpur, showed that sincerity of purpose does lead to positive results.

This is for the first time in recent memory that such quick results have been obstained—within 72 hours of the suicidal blast Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine.

According to an information made available here Sunday evening, Shah, during a second visit to the Sufi saint’s tomb, expressed his repeated anger as organs and limbs found at a pungent smelling “nullah” some half a kilometres away from the blast side, which meant he ignored lame excuses from party’s chief whip Khursheed Shah.

That also showed that Shah was actually picked for the post by party chairman Bilawal Bhutto, who had insisted in meetings with father Zardari that Qaim Ali Shah, occupying the seat of authority for 8 long years, was not worth the trust and had to be sent home.

Reports from Sukkur claimed that the six suspects were arrested by intelligence agencies for acting in collaborations with elements in areas bordering Balochistan in the south-west of the southern province.

Inspector General, Police, Khawaja was quoted as saying that those allegedly involved in the blast—suspects or facilitators— belonged to Hafeez Brohi group, and were in hands in gloves with the proscribed Daesh group, whose members, after rout from the Syrian towns of Haleppo and Haleb, had looked for shelter in Nangarhar territory of Afghanistan, getting help from Maulvi Mohammad Sufi, who had waged war against Pakistan as guerilla leader.

Investigators explained on being contacted that Daesh, though present in Pakistan, had actually been relying on a network so far, their manpower strength still in question. Hence the assistance or use of attackers or persons believing in forcing their own brand of Islam in Pakistan and other Muslim States, being mainly from Afghanistan.

Strong action taken by the Pakistan government, army and civilian, to trace spots in Afghanistan, and even bombing for the last three days of Al-Ahrar camps in the borders territories of neighbouring western country, was clearly aimed at wiping out traces of those causing problems in Pakistan.

The facilitator was rounded up after search in the suburban areas of Khairpur, an upper Sindh district, known for its political sensitivities. The Hafeez Brohi group was previously part of the defunct Lashkar-e-Jhangvi group, which too is under constant vigil, but in order to escape the focus from it, it probably has started branching out men and material under different names. Hafeez Brohi group could be one such attempt.

A private TV channel reported that while Hafeez Brohi group was behind the deadly bombing at Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s shrine, the suicide vest for Sehwan attack was prepared in Shikarpur, while the man who carried out the attack was an Afghan citizen.

The same group was also behind the Shikarpur blasts, the TV reported, quoting AD Khawaja. Afghan nationals are being prepared for terrorist activities in Pakistan. Their presence in the country, with official patronage, and demand to make them part of oncoming census, could be extremely dangerous. Most elements feel that repatriation of Afghans must start without delay.

Sindh Police on Sunday released a CCTV footage showing alleged Sehwan bomber bypassing a security check at the shrine.

The video shows a nervous suspect first stands in queue but suddenly moves away from the scene after finding a policeman at the gate. He again appears walking alongside devotees and manages to sneak into shrine without going through body search.