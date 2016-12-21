Six properties evaluated lower than required amount Rs150m

Hajj corruption convict pleads IHC for bail

Zubair Qureshi

A former joint secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs Aftabul Islam Raja, a convict in Haj corruption scandal, has sought from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) release on bail under the surety bonds of six properties re-evaluated by a private firm equal to the fine amount around Rs150 million (the evaluated amount is Rs143.8 million).

Aftab was granted bail on July 20 this year subject to furnishing surety bonds equal to the amount of fine. Earlier, the court had directed him to submit one surety bond equal to the fine amount but later granted him plea for six surety bonds.

IHC Chief Justice Mohammad Anwar Khan Kasi while hearing the petition Tuesday issued notices to the state seeking reply by Wednesday (today). The petitioner adopted that after court accepted his plea to furnish surety bonds of six properties, the administrative staff of the court approached Tehsildar Islamabad for determination of the market value. The Tehsildar than evaluated the properties on FBR rates and hence the amount was found out to be a little lower than the required amount.

The petitioner then approached the Supreme Court that directed him to get evaluation of the properties through a private firm. A private firm then re-evaluated the properties and the amount is more than the required amount. The petitioner has now prayed to the court to accept his surety bonds and he may be released on bail.

The petitioner’s main case for suspension of sentence is pending adjudication before the court. It may be mentioned here that Adiala Jail officials had submitted before the IHC Chief Justice while saying that two Hajj Corruption convicts Rao Shakeel and Aftabul Islam Raja had completed with their jail sentence of six years imprisonment each, and they are behind the bars due to non-payment of the fine amount.

Former DG Haj Rao Shakeel is already released on bail after he submitted surety bonds.