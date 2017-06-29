Six Pakistanis among 10 killed in Madinah highway accident

Jeddah

Holiday trips for two expatriate families were marred by tragedy when they met with a horrific accident on Madinah highway Tuesday morning. The vehicles carrying the two families collided head-on at around near Al-Jahfa close to Rabigh, killing a total of 10 people, including children. One of the families was Pakistani and the other Sudanese.

“Nine people were killed and five others seriously injured in the accident. They were shifted to hospital,” said Abdullah Abu Zaid, spokesman for the Saudi Red Crescent Authority. One of the injured victims died in hospital later, bringing the death toll to 10. Six of the dead were from Pakistan and four from Sudan.—INP

