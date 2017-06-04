Six outlaws including four drug pushers held

Islamabad Police have arrested six outlaws including four drug pushers and recovered more than 2.5 kilogram narcotics and weapons from them, a police spokesman said.

Sub-Inspector Muhammad Iqbal from Tarnol police succeeded to arrest Manzar Abbass for having 1.35 kilogram heroin. Sub-Inspector Azhar Hussain from Secretariat police arrested Tanveer Babar for possessing 225 gram heroin while Sub-Inspector Mushtaq Ahmed from Golra police along with team held Sakina Bibi for having 225 gram heroin. ASI Khalid Mehmood from Koral police arrested Zahoor Ahmed for having 30 bore pistol while Sub-inspector Arshad Mehmood from Sihala police arrested Irfran for possessing 30 bore pistol.—APP

