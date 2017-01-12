Six of a family gunned down in Wah Cannt

Rawalpindi

At least six member of same family were killed by armed men over family feud in Losar Sharfoo area of Wah Cantt here on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the accused Hamza along with other armed men barged into a house and opened fire at the family, killing six persons including two men, three women and a minor girl on the spot. Another woman was critically injured, while the attackers managed to flee.

Police reached the scene and shifted the bodies to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Police started investigation to determinate the motives behind the gruesome act of murder. Police said old enmity and family feud could be a reason.—INP