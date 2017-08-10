Six new blocks of PMNH on cards: DG

Pakistan Museum of Natural History, (PMNH) will execute a comprehensive plan for its expansion through constructing six new blocks soon. A seed money of Rs.35 million for feasibility report, design, planning, maps and lay out etc. of six blocks has been allocated in the current fiscal year, Director General PMNH, Dr. Muhammad Rafique told APP. “PMNH has a land of five acres and in the initial plan eight blocks were designed among which only two were constructed in which they were managing activities”, he informed.

The Director General further said that hopefully next year the construction of new blocks would be started which would complete in four to five years with the allocation of Rs. 1.2 billion. Director General PMNH in an exclusive interview with APP told that in next phase provincial chapters of National History Museum would be established in all provincial capitals of the country.

He informed that it is the unique department of the country comprised on four divisions namely Botanical Sciences, Earth Sciences, Zoological Sciences and Public Services.

The first three divisions are engaged in the collection, preservation, identification and research activities pertaining to plants, fossils and minerals and animals resources of Pakistan respectively.—APP

