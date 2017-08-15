Six new blocks of PMNH on cards: DG

Pakistan Museum of Natural History, (PMNH) will execute a comprehensive plan for its expansion through constructing six new blocks soon.

A seed money of Rs 35 million for feasibility report, design, planning, maps and lay out etc. of six blocks had been allocated in the current fiscal year, Director General PMNH, Dr. Muhammad Rafique told APP on Monday. “PMNH has a land of five acres and in the initial plan eight blocks were designed among which only two were constructed in which they were managing activities”, he informed.

The Director General further said that hopefully next year the construction of new blocks would be started which would complete in four to five years with the allocation of Rs 1.2 billion.—APP

