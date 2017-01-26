Six members of ill-fated family buried

Rafiullah Mandokhail

Zhob

Highly emotional scenes were witnessed when the coffins of six members of the same family were taken out for the funeral prayers. They were buried amid tears and sobs as thousands including relatives, friends and people from all walks of life shedding tears attended the funeral prayers and buried of their loved ones at local graveyard here on Thursday.

Before the funeral prayers Khateeb Jama mosque Maulana Allah Dad Kakar addressed the massive crowd shedding light on Islamic teachings. Six members of the ill-fatted family including two women lost their lives when a fielder car heading towards Dera fell into a deep ravine due to land sliding and heavy rain in Dhana Sar area on Zhob-D.I Khan highway on Wednesday evening.

The family of Siraj-ud-Din Kharoty was heading towards Dera Ismail Khan from Zhob. As the vehicle approached the mountainous Dhana Sar area, it went out of the control and fell into deep ravine. Resultantly, Siraj-ud-Din, his brother Khuda-e-Dad, son Khair Muhammad, wife, daughter-in-law and a grandson died on the spot, while two children sustained serious injuries. The eye witnesses in the area said the incident happened due to land sliding and the slippery road.

The local people rushed to the scene and retrieved the bodies and injured from the ravine.