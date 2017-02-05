Six killed, three missing in Indonesia boat accident

Jakarta

At least six people have been killed and three are missing after a fishing boat capsized in eastern Indonesia, an official said Saturday.

The wooden boat was carrying 29 people when it capsized Friday afternoon after departing from Takalar Lama river to Tanah Keke island in the province of South Sulawesi.

Twenty people have been found alive but rescue teams are still searching for the missing passengers. The cause of the accident is still not known, transport ministry spokesman Lollan Panjaitan told.—AFP