Six killed in bus, truck collision

Khanewal

At least six people were killed and 18 others were wounded when a bus collided head-on with a truck in Khanewal on Friday morning.

According to details, a bus going to Multan from Faisalabad collided head-on with a truck near Pull Bagar at the Jhang Road in Khanewal, killing six persons on the spot and wounding 18 others.Rescue sources said the bus, carrying around 50 passengers from Faisalabad to Multan, was speeding at a crossing when it collided with a truck.Rescue 1122 officials had to cut open the bus to rescue the passengers.

Two of the injured, who were in critical condition, were transported to Nishtar Hospital, Multan whereas the rest were admitted to Kabirwala Tehsil Headquarters Hospital. On May 15, at least four schoolchildren and a driver were killed.—INP