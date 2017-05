Staff Reporter

Newly confirmed six judges of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday took oath of their offfice.

LHC Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah administered oath to the judges in a simple but impressive ceremony held at LHC judge’s lounge.

The judges who took oath include Justice Shahid Mubeen, Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem, Justice Raja Shahid Mehmood Abbasi, Justice Shehram Sarwar Ch, Justice Muhammad Sajid Mehmood Sethi and Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfaraz Dogar.