Six gunned down as violence revisits

At least six people were killed in separate incidents of firing in different areas of the mega city here on Friday.

According to police sources, at least three people were killed in a firing incident in Quaidabad Old Muzaffar Colony and Landhi Moeenabad. Two of these victims of target killing were identified as Akhtar and Zeeshan.

The culprits managed to flee after committing the crime. Police have launched investigation into the incident.

On the other hand, three bodies were recovered from Gulshan-e-Maymaar, Korangi and Sea View areas.—APP

