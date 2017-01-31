Six gamblers arrested

City Reporter

Police have rounded up six gamblers and three accused for immoral activities, besides recovering stake money of Rs 7,800 and four mobile phones from them.

The City Police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid near Nullah Lai area and held Ramzan, Banaras, Wazirzada, Muhammad Yameen, Shafique Abbasi and Nazir who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards. Similarly, Saddar Wah police busted a brothel being run in Wah Model Town area and arrested three accused namely Chanzaib, Numan and a woman who were allegedly involved in immoral activities.