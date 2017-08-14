Six of a family burn to death in van fire

Staff Reporter

A Sunday picnic turned into a horrific tragedy as six of a family were burnt to death while five others were injured as their van caught fire in Garden area of the city.

Rescue officials said at least six people, including children, were burnt to death and five wounded when their van caught fire early Sunday morning in Garden area near the zoo.

As the van caught fire, passersby began dousing the flames themselves and rescued the trapped passengers.

Police officials said the van’s gas cylinders are intact and believe short-circuiting could be behind the fire. However, they were yet to determine the exact nature of the fire as investigations are under way.

The van’s passengers – 11 in total – were on the way to a picnic, according to the injured family members. There were four children inside the van when it burst into flames.

The deceased include three men, two women and one child. Two volunteer relief workers and two van passengers including 17-year-old Maryam and eight-year-old Shehroze were among the injured.

The volunteers have been discharged from the hospital after medical aid whereas the other two are still under treatment. The driver suspiciously fled the scene and is nowhere to be found, according to police officials.

Officials at the scene explained that four of the van’s passengers were pulled out in time, but added that they have suffered severe injuries and have been shifted to Jinnah Hospital.