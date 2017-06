Staff Reporter

Islamabad Police Tuesday arrested six drug pushers and recovered around three kilogram narcotics from them, a police spokesman Tuesday said.

A team of Tarnol police station headed by Inspector Sajjad Bukhari, five drug pushers were held during special checking at ‘Pind Parian’ and ‘Dore Village’. Police recovered a total of 2.755 kilogram heroin from the nabbed drug peddlers who have been identified as Shafique, Abid, Shaukat Khan, Aizaz and Shehzad.