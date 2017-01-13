Six dead, 26 injured in AJK accident

Rawalkot

At least six people were killed and 26 injured when a bus fell into a ditch in Kashmir’s Poonch town near Hajira in the early hours of Thursday.

According to details provided by the area police, the Forward Kahuta-bound bus from Rawalpindi skidded on an icy surface after the driver lost its control.

Plunging into a deep ravine, killing six people including a minor girl and a woman and injuring 26 others

Police, rescue team and locals reached the area after the accident. The local administration has been directed to extend maximum cooperation to relief agencies by the Azad Kashmir state government.

The dead and injured were pulled out from the ravine and shifted to district hospital Hajira and CMH Rawalkot.—INP