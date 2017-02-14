Six dead, 11 injured in roof, wall collapse

Bahawalnagar

At least six members of a family including women died and 11 others when a power gas cylinder blast brings down roof of a house, damage four other houses here on Tuesday.

Police said that due to leakage of gas a power blast took place inside a house located at Circular Road in Bhawalnagar.

Roof of the said house collapsed while walls of the four adjacent houses were also damaged to the intensity of the explosion.

Two women, a child among six members of family died in the roof collapse, which 11 people of the neighbouring houses were injured in wall collapses.

The bodies and injured were pulled out from the debris and shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.—INP