Neelum Valley (AJK)

At least six people were seriously injured when a van plunged into a ravine here on early Monday morning.

Police said that a Sharda bound passenger van coming from Muzaffarabad, skidded off road due to slipperiness caused by rain spell and it fell into deep gorge in Changan area of Neelum Valley, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Police and dwellers of the area reached the scene of accident, pulled up the injured from the ravine and shifted them to hospital in Atthmuqam.—INP